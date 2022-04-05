Adrine Hovian

Born on October 26, 1965, Iran

Adrine Hovian, beloved mother, daughter, sister, and relative, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, after a short illness.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 11, 1:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, 500 S. Central Ave. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Juliana V.

Mother, Anoush (Alexanian) Hovian

Brother, Alex and Tina Hovian and children, Alexandra and Anthony

Uncle, Tomik Alexanian and children

Uncle, Roupen and Zoya Alexanian and children

Aunt, Hasmik and Norayr Petrossian and children

Uncle, Edik and Arzvik Hovian and children (Iran)

Uncle’s wife, Nora Hovian and children

Heno and Ophelia Hovian and children

Levon and Shushik Seyranian and children (Canada)

And the entire Hovian, Alexanian, Khachatrian, Atamian, Kirakossian, Davitian, Seyranian, and Hatamian families, relatives, and friends.