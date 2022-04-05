ADRINE HOVIAN
Born on October 26, 1965, Iran
Adrine Hovian, beloved mother, daughter, sister, and relative, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, after a short illness.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 11, 1:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, 500 S. Central Ave. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.
She is survived by her:
Daughter, Juliana V.
Mother, Anoush (Alexanian) Hovian
Brother, Alex and Tina Hovian and children, Alexandra and Anthony
Uncle, Tomik Alexanian and children
Uncle, Roupen and Zoya Alexanian and children
Aunt, Hasmik and Norayr Petrossian and children
Uncle, Edik and Arzvik Hovian and children (Iran)
Uncle’s wife, Nora Hovian and children
Heno and Ophelia Hovian and children
Levon and Shushik Seyranian and children (Canada)
And the entire Hovian, Alexanian, Khachatrian, Atamian, Kirakossian, Davitian, Seyranian, and Hatamian families, relatives, and friends.
