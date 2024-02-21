ADRINE SARADJIAN
Born on April 16, 1925, Athens, Greece
Adrine Saradjian, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and relative, passed away on Sunday, February 18, 2024, after a short illness.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 28 at 3:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, located at 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale.
She is survived by her:
Son, Khachik and Dr. Artemis Saradjian
Son, Vahe Saradjian
Daughter, Julia Saradjian
Grandson, Armen and Meline Saradjian and children, Eric and Emily
And all Sarajian, Vartanian, Borzakian, Ghevian, Sakhkalian, and Nersissiants families, relatives and friends.
Memorial lunch will follow at Phoenicia restaurant, located at 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ARS Sepan Chapter.