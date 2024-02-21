Adrine Saradjian

Born on April 16, 1925, Athens, Greece

Adrine Saradjian, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and relative, passed away on Sunday, February 18, 2024, after a short illness.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 28 at 3:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, located at 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale.

She is survived by her:

Son, Khachik and Dr. Artemis Saradjian

Son, Vahe Saradjian

Daughter, Julia Saradjian

Grandson, Armen and Meline Saradjian and children, Eric and Emily

And all Sarajian, Vartanian, Borzakian, Ghevian, Sakhkalian, and Nersissiants families, relatives and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow at Phoenicia restaurant, located at 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ARS Sepan Chapter.