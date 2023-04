Aghaloun (Louma) Mirzatuny

AGHALOUN (LOUMA) MIRZATUNY

Born on February 7, 1932, Tehran, Iran

Aghaloun (Louma) Mirzatuny, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and relative, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023 in Glendale, CA.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 20 at 1 p.m., at St. Gregory Armenian Catholic Church, located at 1510 E. Mountain St., Glendale, CA. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Artemis (Armik) Melikian

Daughter, Nina and Ara Ohanian and children, Arman, Aleen and Aren

Son, Gregory (Kouki) and Anjel Mirzatuny

Daughter Natalie and Rubik Panosian

Daughter Ani and Crist Hovian and daughter, Maneh

Grandson, Nareg and Kathryn Mirzatuny

Granddaughter, Anais and Artin Moskovich

Granddaughter, Patricia and Ara Cherik and sons, William and Benjamin

Sister, Lili Saginian and family

Sister, Eli Khosrovian and family

Brother, Ardashes Mirzatuny and family

In-law, Arax and Manook Khaloian and family

And all relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian EyeCare Project.