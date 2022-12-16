Alexander Nazarian

Alexander Nazarian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and relative, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 23, 10:30 a.m. at Saint Peter Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 17231 Sherman Way, Van Nuys, CA 91406.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Nora Nazarian

Daughter, Adrineh and Rubik Babaians and children, Nareg and Nayiri

Son, Vartan and Stella Nazarian and children, Taline and Ani

Son, Adrin and Diana Nazarian and children, Alex, David-Beg, and Maggie

Sister-in-law, Violet and Jeffrey Gras

And the entire all families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Focus on Children Now (FCN), (Payment can be made online or by check to 17412 Ventura Blvd., #689, Encino, CA 91316).