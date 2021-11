Alice Ghazourian

ALICE (ANDONIAN) GHAZOURIAN

Born on May 10, 1940

Alice Ghazourian, beloved sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and relative, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 10, at 11 a.m. at St. Satkis church, located at 9300 Ford Rd., Dearborn, MI 48128. Interment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery, located at 621 W. Long Lake Rd., Troy, MI 48098.

She is survived by her:

Brother, Zaven and Meyri Andonian

Brother, Mr. and Mrs. Krikor Andonian and children, Jo and Nevart

Sister-in-law, Zaghig Ghazourian

Nieces, Nairy and Sevan Ghazourian

Nephew, Vahram Ghazourian and children, Shaunt and Sara

Neshan and Mayle Andonian

Serj and Nanor Andonian

Vicken and Nora Minassian

Sarkis and Maral Minassian

Danny and Margo Nishanian and daughters, Maria and Tina

Sarkis and Silva Karadolian and children, Sevan, Maral and Sevag

Dr. Barkev and Alice Andonian

Mr. and Mrs. Kevork Andonian

Mrs. Varso Andonian

Mrs. Efkin Gulaghaian

Mrs. Araksy Boghossian

Mr. and Mrs. Mesrob Petrossian

And the entire, Andonian, Ghazourian, Minassian, Nishanian, Karadolioan, Garboushian, Petrossian, Abajian, Madenian, Nahabedian, Manougian, Stepanian, Touloumian, Toutikian, Gulaghaian, and Boghossian families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Sarkis Church, at 9300 Ford Rd,, Dearborn, MI 48128, or online.