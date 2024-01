Alice Khamisian

ALICE KHAMISIAN

Born on November 3, 1939, Baghdad, Iraq

Alice Khamisian, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, relative, and friend passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Thursday, January 25 at 12 p.m., at Old North Church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068.

She is survived by her:

Son, Avedis Khamisian

Daughter, Elizabeth and Shant Barseghian and children, Tonya and Karnig

Daughter, Sona and Nerses Tashdjian, and son, Deekron

Daughter, Anahid and Varouj Hevoyan and children, Vatche and Vicken

Daughter, Hasmig Khamisian and children, Tatyana and Christopher

Granddaughter, Lena and Arian Barseghian-Shahin

Granddaughter, Ankeen and Saleh Soulat and children, Skyla and Gianna

Grandson, Raffi and Sherry Khamisian and son, Christian

Granddaughter, Mary and Nicholas Tavoukjian and children, Lily and Ellie

Sister, Nevair Delijian and family

Sister, Sylva Moursalian and family

Sister, Nora Simonian and family

Brother, Sarkis Tchakerian and family

And all Khamisian, Barseghian, Tashdjian, Hevoyan, Barseghian-Shahin, Soulat, Tavoukjian, Delijian, Moursalian, Simonian, and Tchakerian families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Artsakh displaced families through ARS of Western USA, 517 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA 91202.