ALICE TAJERIAN

Alice Tajerian, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 6 at 10:00 a.m. at Pierce Brothers Valhalla Memorial Park and Mortuary, located at 10621 Victory Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91606.

She is survived by her:

Son, Hovan Tajerian

Daughter, Loucine and Raffi Soulahian

Grandsons, Arek Soulahian and Hrag Soulahian

Son, Ardem and Tsoline Tajerian

A memorial reception will take place at Terrace Restaurant, located at 17239 Ventura Blvd., Encino, CA 91316, (818) 501-0100.

In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian Relief Society, located at 517 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Glendale, CA 91202.