ALINE HABESHIAN
Born on August 4, 1967
Aline Habeshian, beloved wife, mother, niece, cousin and relative passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 5:30 p.m. at Church of the Hills, Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
She is survived by her:
Husband, Jeero Habeshian
Son, Raffi Habeshian
Aunt, Ani and Geroge Sahagian and children (Canada)
Aunt, Arda Norendzayan and children (Canada, Lebanon)
Cousin, Salpi and Avak Avakian and children
Cousin, Vera and Antranik Khachatourians and children
Cousin, Khachig Khachadourian and children
And the entire Tchorbajian, Matatian, Dorian, Avakian, Babikian, Baghdadian, Bedoyan, Bekarian, Benesnilian, Boynazian, Eskijian, Ghazarian, Hagopian, Hovagimian, Kalayjian, Kazanjian, Kevorkian, Kouyoumjian, Mouradian, Nalbandian, Nazarian, Sepetjian, Sulahian, Svazlian, Terzian and Vartabedian families, relatives and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Levon Habeshian Foundation.
Leave a Reply