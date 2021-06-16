Aline Habeshian

Born on August 4, 1967

Aline Habeshian, beloved wife, mother, niece, cousin and relative passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 5:30 p.m. at Church of the Hills, Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

She is survived by her:

Husband, Jeero Habeshian

Son, Raffi Habeshian

Aunt, Ani and Geroge Sahagian and children (Canada)

Aunt, Arda Norendzayan and children (Canada, Lebanon)

Cousin, Salpi and Avak Avakian and children

Cousin, Vera and Antranik Khachatourians and children

Cousin, Khachig Khachadourian and children



And the entire Tchorbajian, Matatian, Dorian, Avakian, Babikian, Baghdadian, Bedoyan, Bekarian, Benesnilian, Boynazian, Eskijian, Ghazarian, Hagopian, Hovagimian, Kalayjian, Kazanjian, Kevorkian, Kouyoumjian, Mouradian, Nalbandian, Nazarian, Sepetjian, Sulahian, Svazlian, Terzian and Vartabedian families, relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Levon Habeshian Foundation.