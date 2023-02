Anahid Papaian

ANAHID PAPAIAN

Born on January 20, 1928, Alexandria, Egypt

Anahid Papaian, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and relative, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 25 at 3 p.m., at Church of the Hills in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Shooshig Papaian

Daughter, Seda Papaian

Daughter, Margaret and Maurice Warfield

Son, Hrair and Anna Papaian

Grandchildren, Tiffany, Zakar, Anna, Brandon, Sarkis and Ashot

Great-grandchildren, Banon and Rocco

Niece, Hera Navassardian

And all relatives and friends.