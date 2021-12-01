Anais Momjian

ANAIS MOMJIAN

Born in 1929, Lebanon

Anais Momjian, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and relative, passed away on Monday November 29, 2021, in Fremont, California.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 3 at 1 p.m. at St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 51 Commonwealth Ave, San Francisco, CA 94118. Interment will follow at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park, located at 1370 El Camino Real, Colma, CA.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Lena Momjian

Son, Harout and Betty Momjian and family

Son, Raffi and Gohar Momjian and family

Sister, Dzovag El-Khoury and family

Brother, Vahe Eskibashian and family

And the entire Eskibashian, Yeremian, Kassabian, Chalian, Baghdassarian, Tchalian, O’Leary, Kradjian, and Manjikian families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Gregory Armenian Church, KZV Armenian School, or a Homenetmen Chapter of your choice.