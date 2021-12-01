ANAIS MOMJIAN
Born in 1929, Lebanon
Anais Momjian, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and relative, passed away on Monday November 29, 2021, in Fremont, California.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 3 at 1 p.m. at St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 51 Commonwealth Ave, San Francisco, CA 94118. Interment will follow at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park, located at 1370 El Camino Real, Colma, CA.
She is survived by her:
Daughter, Lena Momjian
Son, Harout and Betty Momjian and family
Son, Raffi and Gohar Momjian and family
Sister, Dzovag El-Khoury and family
Brother, Vahe Eskibashian and family
And the entire Eskibashian, Yeremian, Kassabian, Chalian, Baghdassarian, Tchalian, O’Leary, Kradjian, and Manjikian families, relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Gregory Armenian Church, KZV Armenian School, or a Homenetmen Chapter of your choice.
Leave a Reply