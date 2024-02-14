Andranik Ebrahimian

ANDRANIK EBRAHIMIAN

Born on March 1, 1926

Andranik Ebrahimian, beloved father and grandfather passed away on February 3, 2024.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Tuesday February 20 at 2:30 p.m. at Church of the Recessional in Glendale Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 1712 S. Glendale Ave, CA 91205.

He is survived by his:

Son, Armik and Melineh Ebrahimian

Son, Edik and Katherine Ebrahimian

Son, Tomik and Yvette Abrahamian

Grandchildren, Nareg, Narbeh and Lilit, Mineh and Chris, Ani and Haig, Aren and Arvin

And all Ebrahimian families, relatives, and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow at Impressions Banquet Hall, located at 212 N. Orange St, Glendale.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Focus on Children Now.