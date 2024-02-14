ANDRANIK EBRAHIMIAN
Born on March 1, 1926
Andranik Ebrahimian, beloved father and grandfather passed away on February 3, 2024.
Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Tuesday February 20 at 2:30 p.m. at Church of the Recessional in Glendale Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 1712 S. Glendale Ave, CA 91205.
He is survived by his:
Son, Armik and Melineh Ebrahimian
Son, Edik and Katherine Ebrahimian
Son, Tomik and Yvette Abrahamian
Grandchildren, Nareg, Narbeh and Lilit, Mineh and Chris, Ani and Haig, Aren and Arvin
And all Ebrahimian families, relatives, and friends.
Memorial lunch will follow at Impressions Banquet Hall, located at 212 N. Orange St, Glendale.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Focus on Children Now.