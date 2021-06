Angik Grigorian

ANGIK GRIGORIAN

Born on May 24, 1940, Tabriz, Iran

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, friend and relative on Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Los Angeles, CA.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2:30 p.m. at Old North Church (Red church), Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.



Angik is survived by her husband, sons, grandchildren, relatives and friends.