ANIK EBRAHIMIAN

Born on January 16, 1936

Anik Ebrahimian, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and relative, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 27, 2023.

Memorial services followed by interment will be held on Tuesday March 14 at 2:30 p.m., at Church of the Recessional in Glendale Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 1712 S. Glendale Ave.

She is survived by her:

Husband, Andranik Ebrahimian

Son, Armik and Melineh Ebrahimian

Son, Edik and Katherine Ebrahimian

Son, Tomik and Yvette Abrahamian

Sister, Jenik Der Avakian

Grandchildren, Nareg, Narbeh and Lilit, Mineh and Chris, Ani, Aren, Arvin

And all Ebrahimian and Abrahamian families, relatives, and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow at Impressions Banquet Hall, located at 212 N. Orange St, Glendale.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Focus on Children Now.