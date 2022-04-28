Anjel Khachikian

ANJEL KHACHIKIAN

Born on April 28, 1949 in Tehran, Iran

Anjel Khachikian, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, relative, and friend, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 9 at 2 p.m., at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 500 S. Central Glendale, CA. 91204. Interment will follow at 3:30 p.m. at God’s Acre in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.

She is survived by her:

Daughter and granddaughter, Linda and Jolene Adran

Mother, Parantsem Melikian

Uncle, Norair Melikian

Sister, Alice Sohbatian

Brother, Rubik Khachikian

Nieces, Nareeneh Sohbatian, Jamie Spillman, Rebecca Khachikian, Nicole Khachikian and Deanna Khachikian

Nephews, Steve Khachikian and Zareh Sohbatian



Uncle and cousins, the entire Khachikian family (U.S. and abroad), family friends, Safoura Massoumi, and the entire Massoumi family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Music & Performing Arts Scholarship Fund set up in Anjel’s honor.