Anna Sona Guekguezian

ANNA SONA GUEKGUEZIAN

Born in 1934

Anna Sona Guekguezian, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and relative, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Lebanon.

A memorial service will be held to mark the seventh day of her passing on Sunday, April 30, at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, located at 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale.

She is survived by her:

Son, General Haroutioun Guekguezian (Lebanon)

Son, Sarkis and Sossy Guekguezian and daughters, Sona and Silvy

Daughter, Tamar and Krikor Terjenian and sons, Mher and Tavit (Canada)

Brother-in-law, Vahe Guekguezian and children

Brother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Bedros Guekguezian and children (Canada)

Sister-in-law, Hermig and Samir Baaklini and children (Lebanon)

Sister-in-law, Zevart Bechakjian and children (Canada)

Sister, Asdghig Geukjian and children (Lebanon)

And all Guekguezian, Sassounian, Kabirian, Terjenian, Baaklini, Almoyan, Bechakjian, Kevranian, Geukjian, Keverian, Mekhjian, Boyumoushakian, Hnoud, Abajian, Mergian, Boyadjian, Barigian, Eshgian, Keushgerian, and Tavitian families, relatives and friends.