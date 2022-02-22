ANTRANIG DIRAN AFARIAN
Born on April 8, 1933, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
Antranig Afarian, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, godfather, and relative, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022.
Funeral service followed by interment will be held graveside on Saturday, February 26, 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, 2400 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Altadena, CA 91001:
He is survived by his:
Son, Diran and Rosalin Afarian
Grandson, Anto Afarian and Christina Melkonian
Granddaughter, Garin Afarian and Khatchik Arabian
Son, Raffy and Debby Afarian
Grandson, Armen and Sarah Afarian
Grandson, Alec and Valerie Afarian
Son, Ara and Rita Afarian and daughter, Christine
Sister, Ardemis and Sarkis Teshoian
Deceased brother, Mardiros Afarian’s wife, Maral Afarian
Nephew, Hagop and Aleen Afarian and children
Nephew, Sevag and Cindy Afarian and children
And the entire Afarian, Teshoian, Nazarian, Madenian, Klein, Tanielian, Der Stepanian, and Semerdjian families, relatives, and friends.
Memorial lunch will follow at Raffi’s Banquet Hall, located at 3887 E. Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kessab Educational Association of LA (P.O.Box 371507, Reseda, CA 91335) or Nor Or Newspaper.
