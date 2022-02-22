Antranig Afarian

ANTRANIG DIRAN AFARIAN

Born on April 8, 1933, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Antranig Afarian, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, godfather, and relative, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

Funeral service followed by interment will be held graveside on Saturday, February 26, 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, 2400 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Altadena, CA 91001:

He is survived by his:

Son, Diran and Rosalin Afarian

Grandson, Anto Afarian and Christina Melkonian

Granddaughter, Garin Afarian and Khatchik Arabian

Son, Raffy and Debby Afarian

Grandson, Armen and Sarah Afarian

Grandson, Alec and Valerie Afarian

Son, Ara and Rita Afarian and daughter, Christine

Sister, Ardemis and Sarkis Teshoian

Deceased brother, Mardiros Afarian’s wife, Maral Afarian

Nephew, Hagop and Aleen Afarian and children

Nephew, Sevag and Cindy Afarian and children

And the entire Afarian, Teshoian, Nazarian, Madenian, Klein, Tanielian, Der Stepanian, and Semerdjian families, relatives, and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow at Raffi’s Banquet Hall, located at 3887 E. Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kessab Educational Association of LA (P.O.Box 371507, Reseda, CA 91335) or Nor Or Newspaper.