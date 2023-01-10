Antranik Sinanian

ANTRANIK SINANIAN

Born on January 30, 1936, Alexandretta-Iskenderun

Antranik Sinanian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 6:30 p.m. at St. Leon Cathedral, 3325 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank, CA 91504.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Arpie Sinanian

Daughter, Taline and Serge Arslanian and children, Sabine, Nicole and Marc

Son, Gerard and Sandy Sinanian and children, Mia and Max

Brother, Krikor and Nora Sinanian and childre

Sister, Araxie Svadjian and children

Brother, Sinan and Angela Sinanian and children

Brother, Harry and Hilda Sinanian and children

Brother-in-law, Serop and Arsho Beylerian and children

And all Sinanian, Beylerian, Svadjian, Arslanian, Yenikomshian, Gostanian, Hampartsoumian, Baldadian, Wartanian, Reed, Giorgetti, Kassabian, and Markarian families, relatives and friends.

Memorial dinner will follow at Kalaydjian hall (adjacent to the church).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Educational Foundation, 600 W. Broadway #130, Glendale, CA 91204.