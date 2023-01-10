ANTRANIK SINANIAN
Born on January 30, 1936, Alexandretta-Iskenderun
Antranik Sinanian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 6:30 p.m. at St. Leon Cathedral, 3325 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank, CA 91504.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Arpie Sinanian
Daughter, Taline and Serge Arslanian and children, Sabine, Nicole and Marc
Son, Gerard and Sandy Sinanian and children, Mia and Max
Brother, Krikor and Nora Sinanian and childre
Sister, Araxie Svadjian and children
Brother, Sinan and Angela Sinanian and children
Brother, Harry and Hilda Sinanian and children
Brother-in-law, Serop and Arsho Beylerian and children
And all Sinanian, Beylerian, Svadjian, Arslanian, Yenikomshian, Gostanian, Hampartsoumian, Baldadian, Wartanian, Reed, Giorgetti, Kassabian, and Markarian families, relatives and friends.
Memorial dinner will follow at Kalaydjian hall (adjacent to the church).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Educational Foundation, 600 W. Broadway #130, Glendale, CA 91204.