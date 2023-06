Antrias Hindoyan

ANTRIAS HINDOYAN

Born on January 18, 1946, Beirut, Lebanon

Antrias Hindoyan, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, after a long illness.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 7 at 11 a.m. at Douglas and Zook chapel, located at 600 E. Foothill Blvd., Monrovia, CA 91016.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Anahid Hindoyan

Daughter, Christina and Tony Yeary and daughter, Sophia

Daughter, Armenouhie and Jeff Smorey

Daughter, Melina and Daniel Palacios and children, Max and Zoe

Son, Antreas and Tina Hindoyan and children, Antreas and Sloan

Sister, Maro Ouzounian and children

Sister, Alice and Aram Barsoumian and children

Sister, Silva Sayabalian and children

Brother, Garbis and Zabel Hindoyan and children

Brother-in-law, Sarkis Zarougian and children

Sister, Rita and Sahag Arslanian and children

And all Hindoyan, Ouzounian, Barsoumian, Sayabalian, Arslanian, Zarougian, Rosenstein, Poladian, Partamian, and Mukhtarian families, relatives, and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow at Raffi’s Catering and Banquet hall, located at 3887 E. Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107.