Ara Chalian

Ara Chalian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and relative passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 15, 10 a.m. at St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic church, located at 58 S. Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena. Interment will follow at Glendale Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Nevart Chalian

Son, Dr. Raffi and Dr. Tamar Chalian and daughters, Ani and Emma

Son, Dr. Armen Chalian and son, Ara

Sister-in-law, Sona Chalian and family (Florida)

Brother, Shahe Chalian and family (Beirut)

Brother, Varant and Maro Chalian and family

Brother-in-law, Vahan and Mirna Bezdikian and family

Sister-in-law, John and Aline Shirajian and family

In-laws, Harout and Ani Aghajanian and family

And the entire Chalian, Malikian, Minassian, Poladian, Maghakian, Sarkis, Kaprielian, Gulesserian, Bezdikian, Shirajian, and Emurian families, relatives, and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow at Phoenicia restaurant, located at 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to A & M Hovsepian School (2215 E. Colorado St., Pasadena, CA 91107).