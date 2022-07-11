Araxy Adalian

ARAXY ADALIAN

Born on January 30, 1928, Alexandretta (Iskenderun)

Araxy Adalian, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and relative, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022.

Araxy Adalian was the second of three children (Hagop and Shake) born to the late Hapet and Helen Der Boghossian. Araxy was married to the late Paul Boghos Adalian.

Funeral services, followed by interment, will be held on Tuesday, July 19 at 5 p.m. at Old North Church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, 90068.

She is survived by her:

Son, Rouben and Alice Adalian and children, Dvin and Diran

Daughter, Lena and Kourken (Greg) Sarkissian and children, Talar, Haig and Alex

Son, Robert and Maral Adalian and children, Andrew and Alexa

Sister, Shake Kevorkian and children, Gregory and Vivian

Late brother, Hagop Der Boghossian’s children, Helen and Chris

And all relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian Missionary Association of America to support Haigazian University Academic Publications (https://amaa.org/memorial-donations/ or sent to: AMAA, 31 W. Century Road, Paramus, NJ 07652).