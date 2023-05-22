Areni Shahinian

ARENI SHAHINIAN

Born on July 19, 1991, Glendale, CA

Areni Shahinian, beloved daughter, sister, and relative, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023, in New York, N.Y. Her death was unexpected and sudden.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday May 31 at 9 a.m. at the Old North Church (Red Church) in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

She is survived by her:

Parents, Garen and Jasmen Shahinian

Sister, Adena Shahinian

And all Shahinian, Khaloian, Ayvazian, Vartanian, Isagoghian, Khanbabian, Khayat, Baghdasarian, and Maydossian families, relatives, and friends.