ARI EKIZIAN

Ari Ekizian, beloved father, son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Funeral services will be held on May 20 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Church, located at 148 22nd St., Costa Mesa, CA 92627. Interment will follow at 11 a.m. in El Toro Memorial Park cemetery.

He is survived by his:

Parents, Kevork and Anna Ekizian

Siblings, Aline and Michael Ekizian

Daughter, Layla Ekizian

Uncles, Albert, Raffi, and Melik Ekizian, and Avedis Kilicarslan

Aunt, Alis Kanca

And all relatives and friends.