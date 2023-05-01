ARI EKIZIAN
Ari Ekizian, beloved father, son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Funeral services will be held on May 20 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Church, located at 148 22nd St., Costa Mesa, CA 92627. Interment will follow at 11 a.m. in El Toro Memorial Park cemetery.
He is survived by his:
Parents, Kevork and Anna Ekizian
Siblings, Aline and Michael Ekizian
Daughter, Layla Ekizian
Uncles, Albert, Raffi, and Melik Ekizian, and Avedis Kilicarslan
Aunt, Alis Kanca
And all relatives and friends.