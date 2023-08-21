Armanouhi (Amroyan) Zanazanian

ARMANOUHI (AMROYAN) ZANAZANIAN

Armanouhi Zanzanian, beloved mother, sister, aunt and relative, passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Funeral services will be held on

Thursday, August 31, 12:00 p.m.(noon) at the Old North church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068.

She is survived by her:

Son, Kevork and Elizabeth Zanazanian

Daughter, Maral Zanazanian

Brother, Hagop and Seta Amroyan

Sister, Valentine Babikian

Nephew, Alek Amroyan and daughter

Nephew, Eddie and Talin Amroyan and children

Nephew, Hratch Amroyan and children

Niece, Harout and Sevan Hajinian and children

Nephew, Aris Babikian

Nephew, Vartkes Babikian

In- laws, Koko and Suzy Kalbaklian

And all Zanazanian, Amroyan, Babikian, Kalbaklian and Hajinian families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church,

5300 White Oak Ave., Encino CA 91316.