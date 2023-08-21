ARMANOUHI (AMROYAN) ZANAZANIAN
Armanouhi Zanzanian, beloved mother, sister, aunt and relative, passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023, in Los Angeles.
Funeral services will be held on
Thursday, August 31, 12:00 p.m.(noon) at the Old North church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068.
She is survived by her:
Son, Kevork and Elizabeth Zanazanian
Daughter, Maral Zanazanian
Brother, Hagop and Seta Amroyan
Sister, Valentine Babikian
Nephew, Alek Amroyan and daughter
Nephew, Eddie and Talin Amroyan and children
Nephew, Hratch Amroyan and children
Niece, Harout and Sevan Hajinian and children
Nephew, Aris Babikian
Nephew, Vartkes Babikian
In- laws, Koko and Suzy Kalbaklian
And all Zanazanian, Amroyan, Babikian, Kalbaklian and Hajinian families, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church,
5300 White Oak Ave., Encino CA 91316.