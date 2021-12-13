ARMENOUHI KRADJIAN
Born in 1932, Beirut, Lebanon
Armenouhi Kradjian, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and relative, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021.
Funeral services will be held privately.
She is survived by her:
Daughter, Lena and Kegham Dekermenjian and children, Rudy and Dr. Ronnie
Son, Raffi and Aline Kradjian and children, Danny and Christy
Son, Viken and Maral Kradjian and children, Arlen and Lea
And the entire Kradjian, Doumanian, Dekermenjian, Kiledjian, Karajerjrian, Bidinian, and Awaida families, in-laws, relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Western Prelacy, located at 6252 Honolulu Ave., La Crescenta, CA 91214.
