ARMENOUHI KRADJIAN

Born in 1932, Beirut, Lebanon

Armenouhi Kradjian, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and relative, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Funeral services will be held privately.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Lena and Kegham Dekermenjian and children, Rudy and Dr. Ronnie

Son, Raffi and Aline Kradjian and children, Danny and Christy

Son, Viken and Maral Kradjian and children, Arlen and Lea

And the entire Kradjian, Doumanian, Dekermenjian, Kiledjian, Karajerjrian, Bidinian, and Awaida families, in-laws, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Western Prelacy, located at 6252 Honolulu Ave., La Crescenta, CA 91214.