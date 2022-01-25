ARPI BARSAM
Born on April 10, 1948
Arpi Barsam, beloved wife, loving mother, and grandmother, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Monday, January 17, 2022.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 23 at 2:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, Church of the Hills (White Church), located at 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068.
She is survived by her:
Husband, Robert Barsam
Daughter and son-in-law, Tina and William Fuentes
Son and daughter-in-law, Raffi and Hasmig Barsam
Daughter and son-in-law, Helena and John Tokatlian
Grandchildren, Jake and Anthony Tokatlian
Grandchildren, Ariana, Alina, and Amelie Barsam
Grandchildren, Sarine and Sevana Fuentes
Sister, Elise Jevardian
Brother, Rev. Father Jiyrar Tashjian
Sister-in-law, Shoghig Tashjian
Brother, Khachig Tashjian and his wife Hilda
Sister, Lena Beylerian and her husband Nurel
Sister-in-law, Gizelle
And a host of loving nieces and nephews, as well as their children.
In lieu of flowers, friends wishing to honor Arpi can make donations to St. James Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 4950 W. Slauson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90056.
