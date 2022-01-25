Arpi Barsam

ARPI BARSAM

Born on April 10, 1948

Arpi Barsam, beloved wife, loving mother, and grandmother, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Monday, January 17, 2022.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 23 at 2:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, Church of the Hills (White Church), located at 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068.

She is survived by her:

Husband, Robert Barsam

Daughter and son-in-law, Tina and William Fuentes

Son and daughter-in-law, Raffi and Hasmig Barsam

Daughter and son-in-law, Helena and John Tokatlian

Grandchildren, Jake and Anthony Tokatlian

Grandchildren, Ariana, Alina, and Amelie Barsam

Grandchildren, Sarine and Sevana Fuentes

Sister, Elise Jevardian

Brother, Rev. Father Jiyrar Tashjian

Sister-in-law, Shoghig Tashjian

Brother, Khachig Tashjian and his wife Hilda

Sister, Lena Beylerian and her husband Nurel

Sister-in-law, Gizelle

And a host of loving nieces and nephews, as well as their children.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing to honor Arpi can make donations to St. James Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 4950 W. Slauson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90056.