Arpiar Janoyan

ARPIAR JANOYAN

Born on January 27, 1940, in Beirut, Lebanon

Arpiar Janoyan, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and relative, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022.

Funeral and burial services will be held on Tuesday, October 4 at 2:30 p.m. at the Old North Church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles.

He is survived by:

Spouse, Hermine Janoyan

Daughter, Nora, and Dr. Philip Balikian

Son, Aram and Lucine Janoyan

Grandchildren, Alexander and Isabella Balikian, and Arno and Vaughn Janoyan

Sister, Lydia Kludjian and family

Brother, Hovaness Janoyan and family

Sister, Yester and Peniamin Karakhanian and family

Nephew, David and Ani Janoyan

Niece, Anais Janoyan

Brother-in-law Sarkis and Hyatt Najarian and family (San Francisco)

Sister-in-law Vartivar and Vanda Mazmanian and family

Sister-in-law Ani Ajemian and family

Brother-in-law Dr. Tavit and Sossie Najarian and family

In-laws, Dr. Jirayr and Annie Balikian and family

In-laws Haykanush Khatchoyan and family



And the entire Janoyan, Najarian, Balikian, Khatchoyan, Kludjian, Gilian, Pappisian, Getsoyan, Karakhanian, Indjian, Katrjyan, Kardashian, Avakian, Cohen, Deukmedjian, Khderlarian, Moskofian, Kaprielian, Mkrtchyan families.



In lieu of flowers donations maybe be made to AGBU, 55 East 59th Street, New York, New York 10022, or Armenian American Museum, located at 116 North Artsakh Avenue, Suite 205 Glendale, CA 91206.