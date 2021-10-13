ARSHALOUIS HAGOP MARANDJIAN
Born on March 1, 1945, Beirut, Lebanon
Arshalouis Marandjian, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021.
Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Tuesday, October 19, at 12:30 p.m. at Church of the Hills (White Church) in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.
She is survived by her:
Husband, Sarkis Marandjian
Daughter, Annie Hovanessian and children, Aram and Eva
Daughter, Lucine and Raffie Kassabian, and children, Andre, Alex and Shaunt
Daughter, Sose and Ronny Matti, and children, Garen, Lara and Vaughn
Daughter, Anoushe Marandjian
Daughter, Maro Marandjian
And the entire Kassabian families in Beirut and worldwide.
