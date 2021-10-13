Arshalouis Hagop Marandjian

Born on March 1, 1945, Beirut, Lebanon

Arshalouis Marandjian, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Tuesday, October 19, at 12:30 p.m. at Church of the Hills (White Church) in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

She is survived by her:

Husband, Sarkis Marandjian

Daughter, Annie Hovanessian and children, Aram and Eva

Daughter, Lucine and Raffie Kassabian, and children, Andre, Alex and Shaunt

Daughter, Sose and Ronny Matti, and children, Garen, Lara and Vaughn

Daughter, Anoushe Marandjian

Daughter, Maro Marandjian

And the entire Kassabian families in Beirut and worldwide.