ARSHALOUYS BASMAJIAN

Born on September 25, 1923, Aleppo, Syria

Arshalouys Basmajian, beloved mother, grandmother, and relative, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Thursday, November 4, 9 a.m. at Old North Church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Vergine and Karnig Shamlian

Son, Mike and Vergine Pilavian and children

Son, Vazken and Cathy Pilavian and children

Grandchildren, Hagop and Rosana Pilavian and children

Sonia and Jonathan Orajikian and children

Cristin and Sarkis Jinbashian and children

Arlene and Alex Kurdoghlian and children

Cristian Pilavian

Hagop and Lisa Pilavian and children

Madlen and Roupen Sisserian and children (Armenia)

Silva and Joseph Tutunji and children (Latakia, Syria)

In-laws, Khachig and Silva Babapilavian

And all other in-laws, relatives, and friends.