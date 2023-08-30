ARSINEH MINASSIAN
Arsineh Minassian, beloved mother, sister, aunt, cousin and great-aunt, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2:30 p.m. at the Church of the Recessional in Glendale Forest Memorial Park.
She is survived by her:
Daughter, Zovig Minassian
Sister, Shake Ouyarian
Sister, Sally Nahapetian
Sister, Vicky Panossian
Nieces and nephews, Vicken Ouyarian, Lena Simonian, Andy Nahapetian and Lili Nahapetian Petri
Cousin, Mary Khatcherian
And all relatives and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ararat Home of Los Angeles, 15105 Mission Hills Rd, Mission Hills, CA 91345.