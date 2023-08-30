Arsineh Minassian

ARSINEH MINASSIAN

Arsineh Minassian, beloved mother, sister, aunt, cousin and great-aunt, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2:30 p.m. at the Church of the Recessional in Glendale Forest Memorial Park.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Zovig Minassian

Sister, Shake Ouyarian

Sister, Sally Nahapetian

Sister, Vicky Panossian

Nieces and nephews, Vicken Ouyarian, Lena Simonian, Andy Nahapetian and Lili Nahapetian Petri

Cousin, Mary Khatcherian

And all relatives and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ararat Home of Los Angeles, 15105 Mission Hills Rd, Mission Hills, CA 91345.