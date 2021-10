Asadour Boghossian

Born in December 29, 1938, Qamishli, Syria

Asadour Boghossian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and relative, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 23, 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 2226 Ventura Ave., Fresno, CA 93721. Interment will follow at Massis Ararat Armenian Cemetery, 250 N Hughes Ave, Fresno, CA 93706.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Zvart Boghossian

Daughter, Garine and Sarkis Maranian and son, Krikor

Son, Aram and Vera Boghos and children, Tvin and Boghos (Sweden)

Son, Dr. Van and Anita Boghossian and children, Asadour, Arka and Biaina

Nieces and nephews, Arshalouys, Vahe, Papken, Dalita, Guiragos, Hasmik and Tamar Guiragossian (Qamishli)

Sister, Khatoun Ohanian and children, Sosse, Viken, Nazik and Maral (Germany)

Arpine Kevorkian and children (Aleppo)

Noubar and Tsoline Kevorkian and daughters

Asdghig Haboyan and children

Sona and Jack Sahagian and children (Sweden)

In-laws, Maranian, Ghazarian, Mihranian and Nalbandian families

And all other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Charlie Keyan Armenian School, 108 N. Villa Ave., Clovis, CA 93612.