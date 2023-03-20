Asbed Hemayag Kranian

ASBED HEMAYAG KRANIAN

Born on July 1, 1936, Beirut, Lebanon

Asbed Kranian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, relative, and friend, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Funeral services will be held on April 12 at 12:30 p.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave in Encino.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Anahis Kranian

Son, Varoujan and Dani Kranian and daughter, Alexandra

Son, Raffy Kranian and Samantha Smith

And all Patatian, Vosgueritchian, and Srabian families, relatives. and friends.