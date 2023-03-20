ASBED HEMAYAG KRANIAN
Born on July 1, 1936, Beirut, Lebanon
Asbed Kranian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, relative, and friend, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Funeral services will be held on April 12 at 12:30 p.m. at Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave in Encino.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Anahis Kranian
Son, Varoujan and Dani Kranian and daughter, Alexandra
Son, Raffy Kranian and Samantha Smith
And all Patatian, Vosgueritchian, and Srabian families, relatives. and friends.