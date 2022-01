Ashkhen PIlavjian

ASHKHEN (HELVADJIAN) PILAVJIAN

Born in 1932

Ashkhen Pilavjian, beloved mother, grandmother, and relative, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

Due to COVID-19 and current circumstances, funeral services will be private.

She is survived by her:

Son, Peklar and Vera Pilavjian

Grandsons, Alex and Aren Pilavjian

Daughter-in-law, Sossy Pilavjian

Grandsons, Haig and Hraagh Pilavjian

In-law, Sossi Kanberian

And the entire Pilavjian, Helvadjian, Kilidjian, Kanberian, Kurkjian, Aslanian, Teghrarian, Kokorian, Bairamian, and Der Kevorkian families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Martyrs ARS Ashken Pilavjian Preschool. Checks payable to Holy Martyrs Pilavjian, located at 16617 Parthenia St., North Hills CA 91335.