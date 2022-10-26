ASSATOOR KOCHARIAN
Born on March 31, 1921, Tehran, Iran
Assatoor Kocharian, beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022.
Funeral services will be held privately.
A memorial service will be held to mark the 7th day of Assatoօr Kocharian’s passing on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Holy Cross Armenian Cathedral, located at 900 Lincoln Ave., Montebello, CA.
He is survived by his:
Son, Hanry and Lilly Kocharian (Armenia)
Son, Dr. Armen and Shakeh Kocharian (Armenia)
Son, Edwin and Guitarig Kocharian
Daughter, Shakeh and Dr.. Arnold Holland
Grandchildren, Narbeh, Narine, Arvin, Celine, Shawnt and Dro
Great-grandchildren, Noune, Narek and Mane
Sister, Medik Sarrafian (Australia)
Sister, Anahid Avedissian (Ohio)
And relatives and friends.