Assatoor Kocharian

ASSATOOR KOCHARIAN

Born on March 31, 1921, Tehran, Iran

Assatoor Kocharian, beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Funeral services will be held privately.

A memorial service will be held to mark the 7th day of Assatoօr Kocharian’s passing on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Holy Cross Armenian Cathedral, located at 900 Lincoln Ave., Montebello, CA.

He is survived by his:

Son, Hanry and Lilly Kocharian (Armenia)

Son, Dr. Armen and Shakeh Kocharian (Armenia)

Son, Edwin and Guitarig Kocharian

Daughter, Shakeh and Dr.. Arnold Holland

Grandchildren, Narbeh, Narine, Arvin, Celine, Shawnt and Dro

Great-grandchildren, Noune, Narek and Mane

Sister, Medik Sarrafian (Australia)

Sister, Anahid Avedissian (Ohio)

And relatives and friends.