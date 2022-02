Avak Kizirian

Born on February 23, 1925

Avak Kizirian, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and relative, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022 from natural causes.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Wednesday, March 9 at 8:30 a.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Son, Garo Kizirian and children, Kristina and Klara

Daughter, Salpy Anoushian and children, Alec and Tatiana

Daughter, Arpi Kizirian and son, Andre

Nieces, Vicki & Katy Kizirian (Lebanon)

Nieces & Nephew, Arpine, Silva and Sako Kizirian and their families (Philadelphia, PA and Uruguay)

Cousin, Sirarpi Yepremian and children, Harout, Garo, Verjin, and Seta (Lebanon)

Brother-in-Law, Noubar Demirijian and family

Sister-in-Law, Maro Demirjian and family

Sister-in-Law, Anoush Kayayan and family

Dovletian siblings, Hratch, Vera, Karnig, and Ani and their families

And the entire Kizirian, Anoushian, Demirjian, Kayayan, Yepremian, Dovletian, Bekmezian, Mahdessian, Ganoumian, Yeghiaian, Achekian, Sarkissian, and Kechichian families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sis Compatriotic Cultural Society.