BENJAMIN ARSLANIAN

Benjamin Arslanian, beloved father, brother and relative, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in Lebanon.

Funeral services were held in Lebanon.

He is survived by his:

Children, Nerses and Liza Arslanian (Lebanon)

Sister, Laura and Harout Arslanian and children

Sister, Adrine and Elie Shami and children

Sister-in-law, Shoushig Arslanian and children

And the entire relatives and friends.