BERJOUHI (CHAMKARTANIAN) AMIRIAN

Born in Beirut, 1934

Berjouhi Amirian, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and relative, passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 2, noon (12 p.m.) at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, located at 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91204.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Arax Amirian and daughter, Lala

Son, George and Apri Amirian and daughters, Aida and Lara

Daughter, Natalie and Mathias Van-Herat and children, Ani and Peter

Brother, John Tanian and children, Aida and Marina

Sister, Anahid Tanian and children, Meline and Patrick

Grandson, Oshin and Ophelia Krikorian

Niece, Taline Azilazian and family

And all Amirian, Sevantsian, Yoghourtjian, Khachikian and Soghomonian families, relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aid Beyond Borders to benefit needy families, children and seniors in Armenia (www.AidBeyondBorders.org, (818) 397-4775, or Children of Armenian Fund (www.COAF.org) or Paros Foundation (Parosfoundation.org).