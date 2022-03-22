Berjouhi Petrossian

BERJOUHI (MOURADIAN) PETROSSIAN

A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of Berjouhi Petrossian’s passing on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at St. Kevork Armenian church, 9215 SE Church st., Clackamas, Oregon.

She is remembered by her:

Daughter, Medik and George Georgian

Granddaughter, Cynthia and Cassie Georgian and children

Armen and Emily Georgian and children

Daughter, Diana Petrossian

Son, Edward and Alina Petrossian and children, Greg and Armon

Daughter, Carolin and Arti Haroutunian

Granddaughter, Tina and Vincent Jones

Granddaughter, Lisa Haroutunian

Sister, Zvart Grigorian

Nephew, Eric and Maro Grigorian and children

Nephew, Edwin and Anahit Grigorian and children

Nephew, Erwin and Pam Grigorian and children

Sister-in-law, Maro Mouradian

Niece, Taline and Dave Kuil and children

Nephew, Arthur and Tania Mouradian and children

Nieces and nephews Alahverdian and Balassanian families

Cousin, Arshik Amirkhanian and daughter, Aida

Vahe and Peter Shagzoyan

Shagzoyan families

And the entire Sarvarian and Petrossian families, relatives, and friends.