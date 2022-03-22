BERJOUHI (MOURADIAN) PETROSSIAN
A memorial service will be held to mark the 40th day of Berjouhi Petrossian’s passing on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at St. Kevork Armenian church, 9215 SE Church st., Clackamas, Oregon.
She is remembered by her:
Daughter, Medik and George Georgian
Granddaughter, Cynthia and Cassie Georgian and children
Armen and Emily Georgian and children
Daughter, Diana Petrossian
Son, Edward and Alina Petrossian and children, Greg and Armon
Daughter, Carolin and Arti Haroutunian
Granddaughter, Tina and Vincent Jones
Granddaughter, Lisa Haroutunian
Sister, Zvart Grigorian
Nephew, Eric and Maro Grigorian and children
Nephew, Edwin and Anahit Grigorian and children
Nephew, Erwin and Pam Grigorian and children
Sister-in-law, Maro Mouradian
Niece, Taline and Dave Kuil and children
Nephew, Arthur and Tania Mouradian and children
Nieces and nephews Alahverdian and Balassanian families
Cousin, Arshik Amirkhanian and daughter, Aida
Vahe and Peter Shagzoyan
Shagzoyan families
And the entire Sarvarian and Petrossian families, relatives, and friends.
