BERJOUHIE – BIBI (GARMIRIAN) ZAVZAVADJIAN

Berjouhie Zavzavadjian, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and relative, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Beirut, Lebanon.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 11 at 11 a.m., at St. Nishan Armenian Apostolic Church in Beirut, Lebanon.

She is survived by her:

Husband, Hrant Zavzavadjian (Lebanon)

Daughter, Leda and Sarkis Keuchguerian and children, Natacha, Peter and Raissa (Lebanon)

Daughter-in-law, Gaelle Zavzavadjian and daughter, Mikaella (Lebanon)

Sister, Sonia and Hratch Zavzavadjian (Lebanon)

Nephew, Serge and Serpoug Zavzavadjian and son, Hratch (USA)

Nephew, Berge Zavzavadjian and sons (Dubai)

Nephew, Ara Zavzavadjian-Adjemian and family (France)

Niece, Sylvia and Fadi Assaad and family (USA)

Nephews, Haig and Ara Melkessetian (USA)

Brother, Paul Garmirian and family (USA)

Brother, Ado Garmirian and family (USA)

And all Zavzavadjian, Keuchguerian, Kibranian, Garmirian, Melkessetian, Azarian, Kouladjian, and Yeramian families, relatives, and friends.