Carlo Tavitian

CARLO TAVITIAN

Born on August 27, 1962, Beirut, Lebanon

Carlo Tavitian, beloved husband, father, and son passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021, in California.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 8, 12:30 p.m. at St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church, 2215 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, Calif. Interment will follow at Turner & Stevens Live Oak Mortuary, 200 E. Duarte Rd., Monrovia, Calif.

He is survived by his:

Spouse, Aida Tavitian

Children, Shant and Nataly Tavidian

Mother, Oski Tavidian

And all-loving relatives and friends.