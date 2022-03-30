CARMEN MARTIN
Carmen Martin, beloved sister, aunt, and relative, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022.
Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Monday, April 11, noon, at Old North Church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
She is survived by her:
Brother, Victor and Mara Martin
Nephew, Armen and Meline Martin and family
Niece, Carineh and Eric Hietala and family
And the entire relatives and friends,
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian’s Rehabilitation City of Heroes Fund (C/o Alice Terian).
Leave a Reply