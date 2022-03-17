CHAKE KASSABIAN
Chake Kassabian, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and relative, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2022, at Providence St Joseph Hospital in Burbank, following a major stroke.
Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Wednesday, March 24 at 2:30 p.m., at Church of the Recessional in Glendale Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale, CA 91205.
She is survived by her:
Son, Ara Kassabian
Daughter and son-in-law, Ani Kassabian O’Leary and Nathan O’Leary and granddaughter Grace
Sister, Alidz Tchalian
And the entire Tchalian, Momdjian, and Baghdassarian families, relatives, and friends
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian Relief Society Western Region, of which she was a member.
