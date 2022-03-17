Chake Kassabian

Chake Kassabian, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and relative, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2022, at Providence St Joseph Hospital in Burbank, following a major stroke.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Wednesday, March 24 at 2:30 p.m., at Church of the Recessional in Glendale Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale, CA 91205.

She is survived by her:

Son, Ara Kassabian

Daughter and son-in-law, Ani Kassabian O’Leary and Nathan O’Leary and granddaughter Grace

Sister, Alidz Tchalian

And the entire Tchalian, Momdjian, and Baghdassarian families, relatives, and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian Relief Society Western Region, of which she was a member.