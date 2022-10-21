



Czeslawa Sobiczewska

CZESLAWA SOBICZEWSKA

Born in 1923

Czeslawa Sobiczewska, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and relative, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 3 at 10 a.m. at St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Catholic Church, located at 1510 E. Mountain St., Glendale. Interment will follow at Glendale Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale. CA 91205.

She is survived by her:

Daughter, Helen and Jora Manoucherians and family

Daughter, Christine and Edward Alexanians and family

Sister, Francisca Glownia and family

And all relatives and friends.