DR. ARNOLD BERNARDI

Born on October 15, 1923, Iran

Dr. Arnold Bernardi, beloved father, grandfather, relative, and friend, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 in Glendale, CA.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Friday July 8, noon at Old North Church in Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills Memorial Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Drive Los Angeles California 90068.

He is survived by his:

Son, Ara and Linda Bernardi and daughter, Nicole

Son, Arman and Alenush Bernardi and children, Alec and Ani

And the entire relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenia Fund online.