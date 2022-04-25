Dr. Berj Kalamkarian

DR. BERJ KALAMKARIAN

Born on October 6, 1942

Dr. Berj Kalamkarian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and relative, passed away in Fresno, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, after a long illness.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m. at St. Paul Armenian church, located at 376 N. First St., Fresno, CA 93726. Interment will follow at Massis-Ararat Armenian Cemetery, located at 250 N. Hughes Ave., Fresno, CA:

He is survived by his:

Wife, Nelly Kalamkarian

Son, Dr. Nareg and Hoori Kalamkarian and children, Vrej and Meghri

Son, Dr. Arman and Kayla Kalamkarian and children, Aram and Avo

Son, Vicken Kalamkarian

Sister, Hermine Sahagian

Niece, Nayiri and Ago Dermenjian and children, Naya and Elsa

Brother, Haroutioun and Maria Kalamkarian

Nephew, Sevag and Karine Kalamkarian and children

Nephew, Raffi and Taline Kalamkarian and children

Nephew, Sero Kalamkarian

Sister, Dzovinar Attiyeh (Lebanon)

Nephew, Judge Geroge Attiyeh and family

Nephew, Joseph Attiyeh

Nephew, Elias Attiyeh and family

Nephew, Jean-Paul Attiyeh and family (Abu Dhabi)

Brother-in-law, Hamo and Seta Mihranian

Brother-in-law, Khatchig and Maggie Mihranian and children, Dr. Ani and Aline

Sister-in-law, Naira Mihranian and children, Simon and Rupen

And the entire Kalamkarian, Mihranian, and Santikian families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AGBU Lebanon Humanitarian Relief Fund, located at 55 East 59th Street New York, NY 10022.