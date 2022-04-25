DR. BERJ KALAMKARIAN
Born on October 6, 1942
Dr. Berj Kalamkarian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and relative, passed away in Fresno, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, after a long illness.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m. at St. Paul Armenian church, located at 376 N. First St., Fresno, CA 93726. Interment will follow at Massis-Ararat Armenian Cemetery, located at 250 N. Hughes Ave., Fresno, CA:
He is survived by his:
Wife, Nelly Kalamkarian
Son, Dr. Nareg and Hoori Kalamkarian and children, Vrej and Meghri
Son, Dr. Arman and Kayla Kalamkarian and children, Aram and Avo
Son, Vicken Kalamkarian
Sister, Hermine Sahagian
Niece, Nayiri and Ago Dermenjian and children, Naya and Elsa
Brother, Haroutioun and Maria Kalamkarian
Nephew, Sevag and Karine Kalamkarian and children
Nephew, Raffi and Taline Kalamkarian and children
Nephew, Sero Kalamkarian
Sister, Dzovinar Attiyeh (Lebanon)
Nephew, Judge Geroge Attiyeh and family
Nephew, Joseph Attiyeh
Nephew, Elias Attiyeh and family
Nephew, Jean-Paul Attiyeh and family (Abu Dhabi)
Brother-in-law, Hamo and Seta Mihranian
Brother-in-law, Khatchig and Maggie Mihranian and children, Dr. Ani and Aline
Sister-in-law, Naira Mihranian and children, Simon and Rupen
And the entire Kalamkarian, Mihranian, and Santikian families, relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AGBU Lebanon Humanitarian Relief Fund, located at 55 East 59th Street New York, NY 10022.
