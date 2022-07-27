Dr. David Mihran Charchian

Dr. DAVID MIHRAN CHARCHIAN

Born in 1947, Yerevan

Dr. David Mihran Charchian, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and relative, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Wednesday, August 3 at 2:30 p.m. at the Church of the Recessional in Glendale Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale, CA 91205.

He is survived by his:

Son, Arthur and Rena Charchian and children, David and Harry

Son, Benjamin and Adrine Charchian

Sister, Rebeka Charchian

Nephew, Yeghishe Zakunts

In-law, Jackline Boyajian

And the entire Charchian, Tcharian, Satamian, Boyajian, Avanesians, Seropian, Khourdajian, Jangozian, Hovhannessian, Grigorian, Hartounian, and Ayrapetian families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Anahid Fund, which will provide students with scholarships.