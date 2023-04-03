DR. GARABET MOUMDJIAN
Born on May 15, 1957, Zahle, Lebanon
Dr. Garabet Moumdjian, beloved husband, father, brother, and relative, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 18 at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, located at 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale. Interment will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Nayeri (Harboyan) Moumdjian and sons, Hagop and Purag
Brother, Raffi and Lena Moumdjian and children
Brother, Mher Moumdjian and children
Sister, Lena and Karnig Dovletian and children
Sister, Marlen and Koko Malian and children
Brother-in-law, Vicken Harboyan and children
Brother-in-law, Vazken Harboyan and children
And all Moumdjian, Harboyan, Dovletian, and Malian families, relatives, and friends.
Memorial lunch will follow at Pasadena Jivalagian Youth Center, located at 2242 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hamazkayin Pasadena Shahan Shahnour Chapter.