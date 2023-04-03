Dr. Garabet Moumdjian

DR. GARABET MOUMDJIAN

Born on May 15, 1957, Zahle, Lebanon

Dr. Garabet Moumdjian, beloved husband, father, brother, and relative, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 18 at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, located at 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale. Interment will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Nayeri (Harboyan) Moumdjian and sons, Hagop and Purag

Brother, Raffi and Lena Moumdjian and children

Brother, Mher Moumdjian and children

Sister, Lena and Karnig Dovletian and children

Sister, Marlen and Koko Malian and children

Brother-in-law, Vicken Harboyan and children

Brother-in-law, Vazken Harboyan and children

And all Moumdjian, Harboyan, Dovletian, and Malian families, relatives, and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow at Pasadena Jivalagian Youth Center, located at 2242 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hamazkayin Pasadena Shahan Shahnour Chapter.