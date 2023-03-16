Dr. John Hadji Momjian

DR. JOHN HADJI MOMJIAN

Born on November 15, 1931

Dr. John Hadji Momjian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and relative, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 29 at 9 a.m. at St. Gregory Armenian Catholic Church, located at 1510 E. Mountain St., Glendale. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Sona Momjian

Son, Pierre and Alison Momjian and children

Daughter, Janet and Hovsep Yetenekian and children

Daughter, Nadine and Arshak Sarkissian and children

Son, Robert and Shoushan Momjian and children

And all Kashiktchian, Hallajian, Najarian, Momjian, Kedersha, Pahapill, Keuroghlian, Harmandayan, Arabian, Younan, Frankian, Kassabian, Hadidian, Turbendian, Ghazarian, and Keleshian families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Gregory Armenian Catholic Church, for needy families in Lebanon and church projects (1510 E. Mountain St., Glendale, CA 91207).