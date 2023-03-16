DR. JOHN HADJI MOMJIAN
Born on November 15, 1931
Dr. John Hadji Momjian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and relative, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 29 at 9 a.m. at St. Gregory Armenian Catholic Church, located at 1510 E. Mountain St., Glendale. Interment will follow at Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Sona Momjian
Son, Pierre and Alison Momjian and children
Daughter, Janet and Hovsep Yetenekian and children
Daughter, Nadine and Arshak Sarkissian and children
Son, Robert and Shoushan Momjian and children
And all Kashiktchian, Hallajian, Najarian, Momjian, Kedersha, Pahapill, Keuroghlian, Harmandayan, Arabian, Younan, Frankian, Kassabian, Hadidian, Turbendian, Ghazarian, and Keleshian families, relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Gregory Armenian Catholic Church, for needy families in Lebanon and church projects (1510 E. Mountain St., Glendale, CA 91207).