DR. KHACHIG KONYALIAN
Born in October, 1932, Beirut, Lebanon
Dr. Khachig Konyalian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, brother-in-law and relative, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Forked River, New Jersey.
His celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. (PT) at Layton’s Home for Funerals, located at 250 W. Lacey Road, Forked River, NJ 08731.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Any (Amassian) Konyalian
Daughter, Lori (Konyalian) and Christian Giarretta and children, Alexander and Nicolas
Daughter, Zabelle (Konyalian) and Michael Fallon and children, Jacob and Gabrielle
Sister, Rita Konialian (Los Angeles)
Sister, Dr. Sonia (Konialian) and Dr. Wayne Aller (Los Angeles)
Nephew, Joseph and Doris Zacar (Germany)
Niece, Elza Shashaty and children, Carine, Sabin and Joelle (Los Angeles)
Sister-in-Law, Aline (Amassian) Papazian, and family (Montréal)
Brother-in-Law, Achod Amassian and Mona Tabri and family (Montréal)
And the entire Konialian, Amassian, Papazian, Arslanian, Kechichian, Kazarian, Nersessian, and Husenjian families, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any suggestions on the Layton’s website.
Leave a Reply