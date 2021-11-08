Dr. Khachig Reshdouni

Dr. Khachig Rechdouni, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021 in Glendale, CA.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Monday, November 15, 12 p.m. at Old North Church (red Church) in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Mortuary Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Ina (Babalian) Rechdouni

Son, Vahe Rechdouni

Son, Garen Rechdouni

Son, Souren Rechdouni and children, Ina and Maria

Daughter and son-in-law, Vahe and Aida Jooharian and children, Mosi and Arda

Sister, Sirun Rechdouni

Sister, Dickie Rechdouni

Sister, Shakeh (Rechdouni) Aroyan

Sister-in-law, Lili Dimijian and children

And the entire Rechdouni, Jooharian, Halablian, Aroyan, Dimijian, families and friends.

A memorial luncheon will follow at Phoenicia restaurant, located at 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ARF Zavarian committee or St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, at 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91204.