DR. VARTITER (KOTCHOLOSIAN) HOVANNISIAN
Born in 1931, Kharkov, Ukraine
Dr. Vartiter K. Hovannisian, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and relative, passed away on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Los Angeles.
The Wake will be take place on Tuesday, December 7, at 7 p.m. at St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church, 1614 N. Alexandria Ave., Hollywood, CA 90027 (No flowers).
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 10, at noon at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 2226 Ventura Ave., Fresno, CA 93721.
She is survived by her:
Husband, Prof. Richard Hovannisian
Son, Raffi and Armenouhi Hovannisian and children
Son, Armen and Elizabeth Hovannisian and children
Daughter, Ani and Armenio Kevorkian and children
Son, Garo and Arsineh Hovannisian and children
Sister, Nazik Messerlian and family
Brothers-in-law, John, Ralph, and Vernon Hovannisian families (Fresno-Visalia)
In-laws, Takouhi Khatchikian family
Zabel Aranosian family
Seda Artounians family
Zohrab Kevorkian family
And all relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Orran (Center for Underprivileged Children in Armenia), ℅ 2217 Observatory Ave, Los Angeles CA 90027 or the Armenian Educational Foundation, 600 W. Broadway #130, Glendale, CA 91204.
