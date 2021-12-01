Dr. Vartiter (Kotcholosian) Hovannisian

DR. VARTITER (KOTCHOLOSIAN) HOVANNISIAN

Born in 1931, Kharkov, Ukraine

Dr. Vartiter K. Hovannisian, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and relative, passed away on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Los Angeles.

The Wake will be take place on Tuesday, December 7, at 7 p.m. at St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church, 1614 N. Alexandria Ave., Hollywood, CA 90027 (No flowers).

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 10, at noon at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 2226 Ventura Ave., Fresno, CA 93721.

She is survived by her:

Husband, Prof. Richard Hovannisian

Son, Raffi and Armenouhi Hovannisian and children

Son, Armen and Elizabeth Hovannisian and children

Daughter, Ani and Armenio Kevorkian and children

Son, Garo and Arsineh Hovannisian and children

Sister, Nazik Messerlian and family

Brothers-in-law, John, Ralph, and Vernon Hovannisian families (Fresno-Visalia)

In-laws, Takouhi Khatchikian family

Zabel Aranosian family

Seda Artounians family

Zohrab Kevorkian family

And all relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Orran (Center for Underprivileged Children in Armenia), ℅ 2217 Observatory Ave, Los Angeles CA 90027 or the Armenian Educational Foundation, 600 W. Broadway #130, Glendale, CA 91204.